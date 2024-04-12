College

Georgia tailback Branson Robinson: ‘Don’t worry about the timeline, you’re gonna know I’m back’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

2023 College Football Playoff National Championship (1/9/23) Georgia running back Branson Robinson (22) during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Branson Robinson won’t play in the G-Day Game, but the third-year tailback made it clear when he is healthy enough to play, everyone will know it.

“Don’t worry about the timeline, just know when I get back, it’s gonna be hell,” Robinson said on the Players Lounge Podcast this week. “I feel good now, I feel I can go out there now and play.

“(But) don’t worry about the timeline, just know when Branson comes back, you’re gonna know that I”m back.”

Robinson, a muscular 5-foot-10 and 220-pounder, suffered a season-ending injury (ruptured patella tendon) injury last August and Smart has indicated he’s expected to be cleared after spring drills.

