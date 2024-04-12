Georgia tailback Branson Robinson: ‘Don’t worry about the timeline, you’re gonna know I’m back’

ATHENS — Branson Robinson won’t play in the G-Day Game, but the third-year tailback made it clear when he is healthy enough to play, everyone will know it.

“Don’t worry about the timeline, just know when I get back, it’s gonna be hell,” Robinson said on the Players Lounge Podcast this week. “I feel good now, I feel I can go out there now and play.

“(But) don’t worry about the timeline, just know when Branson comes back, you’re gonna know that I”m back.”

Robinson, a muscular 5-foot-10 and 220-pounder, suffered a season-ending injury (ruptured patella tendon) injury last August and Smart has indicated he’s expected to be cleared after spring drills.

Read more at DawgNation.com