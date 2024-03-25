Georgia sweeps No. 11 Alabama out of Athens with Sunday win

ATHENS – Georgia baseball finished its bounce-back weekend with a 10-5 win over No. 11 Alabama, completing a SEC home-opening sweep.

The Bulldogs (21-4, 3-3 SEC) dominated at the plate again, adding four more homers to their NCAA-leading total of 74.

UGA hit 11 long balls off Alabama (18-6, 2-4) pitching this weekend.

Corey Collins got the fun started for the Bulldogs with his third leadoff homer of the week. Collins slapped a belt-high heater over the bleachers behind right field to set the tone.

Read more at DawgNation.