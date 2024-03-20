College

Georgia survives Xavier, advances to NIT second round

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Silas Demery Jr. (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (4) during Georgia's game against Xavier at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2024. (Olivia Wilson/UGAAA) (Olivia Wilson/Olivia Wilson/UGAAA)

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

ATHENS – Georgia basketball center Russel Tchewa’s 7-foot frame was just tall enough to deny Xavier’s game-tying shot attempt in an ESPN-televised 78-76 win in the National Invitation Tournament.

The towering center originally from Douala, Cameroon, met Quincy Olivari’s layup at the backboard, swatting the layup away with 1.7 seconds remaining.

The block was initially called a goaltend, which would have tied the game for the first time since 14:08 in the first half. Further video review reversed the call, sending the scattered Stegeman Coliseum crowd into frenzy.

UGA did not allow another open shot, and the clock expired on the Musketeers’ (16-18) season.

