Georgia stock soaring with statement road game on deck

ATHENS — The 2023 version of Georgia football took a big step toward being the best version of itself Saturday night, running Ole Miss out of the stadium in the process.

Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims returned from ankle injuries and surgeries, and Kendall Milton appeared near full speed to provide the offense a lift in the 52-17 win over the Rebels.

A new home win streak record (25) was set, and Coach Kirby Smart can now say he has beaten every program in the league through his eight years at the helm.

Locker room chemistry even got a huge lift, with Smart able to sub in the second team with more than 8 minutes left.

It’s an element that should not be overlooked with an offseason of inevitable transfer portal losses soon approaching.

In most every way, it was the best win of the season for Georgia football, giving the Bulldogs momentum as they head to Knoxville for their biggest challenge of the year.

Stock soaring

Carson Beck passed and ran with more authority and efficiency than ever before, looking more like an NFL quarterback than a college player making his 10th start.

Kendall Milton ran with power and explosion, having finally put the early-season injuries behind him. Milton now looks to string 100-yard performances together for the first time in his career.

