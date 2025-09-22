College

Georgia stock report: Gunner Stockton among ‘soaring’ Bulldogs, others ‘up’ or ‘even’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Gunner Stockton (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during Georgia's game against Marhsall on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia is a quarter of a way through its regular season with three of the 12 games played, but there’s a sense the Bulldogs biggest jump could come this week.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart substituted a great deal and kept the play book vanilla in the season-opening 45-7 win over Marshall and 28-6 win over FCS Austin Peay to the extent the games seemed like glorified scrimmages.

The Bulldogs, however, had to let it all hang out in their 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee last Saturday, providing plenty of film study for the coaches as they evaluate their players against SEC competition with a 7:30 p.m. game against Alabama on deck on Saturday.

