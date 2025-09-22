Georgia stock report: Gunner Stockton among ‘soaring’ Bulldogs, others ‘up’ or ‘even’

ATHENS — Georgia is a quarter of a way through its regular season with three of the 12 games played, but there’s a sense the Bulldogs biggest jump could come this week.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart substituted a great deal and kept the play book vanilla in the season-opening 45-7 win over Marshall and 28-6 win over FCS Austin Peay to the extent the games seemed like glorified scrimmages.

The Bulldogs, however, had to let it all hang out in their 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee last Saturday, providing plenty of film study for the coaches as they evaluate their players against SEC competition with a 7:30 p.m. game against Alabama on deck on Saturday.

