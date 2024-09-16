College

Georgia stock report: Bulldogs who were up and down in 13-12 win at Kentucky

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Daylen Everette (Getty) LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 14: Daylen Everette #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs makes the hit and knocks the ball loose from Demie Sumo-Karngbaye #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Kroger Field on September 14, 2024 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart earned his paycheck Saturday night in Lexington, even before his torrid sideline rant provided much-needed fire for Georgia’s fourth-quarter comeback.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs beat Kentucky 13-12 with clutch execution, avoiding costly turnovers, preventing explosive plays and expertly managing the clock.

Georgia is a team that simply doesn’t beat itself, even on a night when Carson Beck was outplayed by the opposing quarterback, and the Bulldogs’ line beaten more times than not in the trenches.

To be clear, it was a Georgia team missing several key players on the line of scrimmage for all or most of the night.

