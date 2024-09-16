Georgia stock report: Bulldogs who were up and down in 13-12 win at Kentucky

Kirby Smart earned his paycheck Saturday night in Lexington, even before his torrid sideline rant provided much-needed fire for Georgia’s fourth-quarter comeback.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs beat Kentucky 13-12 with clutch execution, avoiding costly turnovers, preventing explosive plays and expertly managing the clock.

Georgia is a team that simply doesn’t beat itself, even on a night when Carson Beck was outplayed by the opposing quarterback, and the Bulldogs’ line beaten more times than not in the trenches.

To be clear, it was a Georgia team missing several key players on the line of scrimmage for all or most of the night.

