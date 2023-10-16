College

Georgia stock report: Bulldogs step back in 37-20 win at Vanderbilt

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

09/02/23 - UT Martin vs. Georgia (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenges his team to get better each week, but that didn’t happen for the Bulldogs at Vanderbilt.

Georgia beat the Commodores by a 37-20 count, but not before Vanderbilt became the third SEC opponent (in four games) to lead the Bulldogs by a touchdown or more.

Georgia ultimately overwhelmed the Commodores, gaining 552 yards to Vanderbilt’s 219 and converting 11 of 16 third downs to Vandy’s 2 of 9.

Smart pointed to UGA’s inefficiency in the Red Zone, his team settling for field goals on three of its six drives into Commodores’ territory.

Stock soaring

Peyton Woodring booted a career-long 44-yard field goal, into the wind, and was a perfect 3-for-3 putting 3-point kicks through the uprights.

Daijun Edwards rushed for a career-high 147 yards and broke off a season-high 62-yard run to set himself up to score the game-clinching touchdown.

Dominic Lovett led the receivers with nine catches for 72 yards and scored his first touchdown in a UGA uniform since transferring over from Missouri.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!