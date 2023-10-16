Georgia stock report: Bulldogs step back in 37-20 win at Vanderbilt

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart challenges his team to get better each week, but that didn’t happen for the Bulldogs at Vanderbilt.

Georgia beat the Commodores by a 37-20 count, but not before Vanderbilt became the third SEC opponent (in four games) to lead the Bulldogs by a touchdown or more.

Georgia ultimately overwhelmed the Commodores, gaining 552 yards to Vanderbilt’s 219 and converting 11 of 16 third downs to Vandy’s 2 of 9.

Smart pointed to UGA’s inefficiency in the Red Zone, his team settling for field goals on three of its six drives into Commodores’ territory.

Stock soaring

Peyton Woodring booted a career-long 44-yard field goal, into the wind, and was a perfect 3-for-3 putting 3-point kicks through the uprights.

Daijun Edwards rushed for a career-high 147 yards and broke off a season-high 62-yard run to set himself up to score the game-clinching touchdown.

Dominic Lovett led the receivers with nine catches for 72 yards and scored his first touchdown in a UGA uniform since transferring over from Missouri.

