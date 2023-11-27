Georgia stock report: Bulldogs set new gold standard for defending champs

Georgia put the wraps on its third consecutive undefeated regular season and 29th-straight win, astonishing achievements, no matter the conference and era.

But to do such things in the SEC — collegiate football’s most competitive conference — and at a time where the transfer portal and NIL has brought more parity than ever?

Elite, and as we know from Kirby Smart himself, people and things are either elite or they are not.

Here’s the catch: the season isn’t over, and more history is within Georgia’s grasp if it can just stay healthy enough to cross the finish line.

Smart revealed receivers Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas remain day-to-day, while sounding somewhat optimistic that tight end Brock Bowers and offensive guard Tate Ratledge could return to the starting lineup for the SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

The Bulldogs (12-0) got by a determined Georgia Tech (6-6) team on Saturday night in Atlanta, escaping the Yellow Jackets by a 31-23 count.

Stock Soaring

Smael Mondon is showing his toughness and grit playing through bumps and bruises, anchoring the defense with a team-high 8 tackles to earn a shout-out from his head coach.

Kendall Milton answered the bell, picking up the slack on a depleted offensive roster with a career day of 18 carries for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dillon Bell logged 52 snaps and filled up the boxscore, carrying once for 29 yards, catching 3 passes for 37 yards and returning a kick 39 yards.

