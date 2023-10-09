Georgia stock report: Bulldogs ring Kentucky’s bell 51 times

ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 51 times Saturday night, knocking out Kentucky in what was supposed to be the toughest game of the season.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs asserted themselves to the extent the game become one of the most statistically lopsided SEC games in recent memory.

Mike Bobo’s Georgia offense scored on its first six offensive drives and piled up 608 yards and 34 first downs, hogging the ball for 37 minutes, 28 seconds.

The Bulldogs ran 73 plays while the Wildcats managed only 50, mustering just 183 yards of total offense and 12 first downs.

Kentucky had more yards in penalties (60), than rushing (55), one week after Ray Davis rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Florida.

The only stat Georgia didn’t win was turnovers, as a seemingly otherwise perfect Carson Beck game was spoiled by a careless interception.

Beck’s interception led to a Kentucky touchdown, while the Wildcats somehow managed not to turn the ball over at all, the one positive they could take back to Lexington.

Stock soaring

Rara Thomas had his first TD catch of the season on a leaping grab in corner of end zone and broke 60 yards for the first time this season.

Mike Bobo had heard a lot of noise even when offensive failings were the result of poor execution and not play calling. Saturday night, UGA fans saw how effective Bobo’s offense can be.

