Georgia still searching for solutions to fix red zone defensive issues

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows it is a problem. He’s also not doing anything different to really fix the issue either.

There’s only so much that can be done about Georgia’s red zone defense.

“Yeah, we’re doing the same thing we’ve done every year. So the result’s been different, but the process has been the same,” Smart said. “We’ve tried to make a bigger emphasis on it. When you say try to do anything different, just trying to do more of doing it right. Like, eye control, doing your job, stopping the run, those things.”

In 2022, Georgia ranked second in the country in red zone touchdowns allowed at 38 percent. Opponents scored on only 67 percent of their trips into the Georgia red zone last season, which ranked second in the country as well. Georgia’s 2021 defense ranked first in both of those categories.

This season, Georgia’s defense is giving up a touchdown on 76 percent of its trip in the red zone. That ranks 125th in the country. Its 88 percent score rate in the red zone ranks marginally better at only 100th in the country.

This issue would be much bigger if teams were finding themselves in Georgia’s red zone more often. Georgia has seen only 17 drives reach the red zone this season, which is tied for sixth in the country.

Despite the defensive red zone issues, Georgia is still giving up just 14.8 points per game. That ranks seventh in the country and first in the SEC.

Georgia isn’t ignoring the issue. Even with the personnel losses to the NFL in recent seasons, the Bulldogs still have plenty of defensive talent that can throttle opposing offenses.

