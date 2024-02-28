Georgia stays unbeaten with Tuesday win against Presbyterian

ATHENS-----A two-out, eighth inning bases-loaded walk to All-America Charlie Condon lifted Georgia past Presbyterian 4-3 Tuesday at Foley Field.

Condon (2-for-4, 2 RBI), who entered the game ranked second nationally with a .643 batting average, smashed a home run in his first bat and added a leadoff double in the fifth to give him multiple hits in all eight games this season. Sophomore Kolby Branch drove in two runs while graduate Paul Toetz and senior Fernando Gonzalez had two hits apiece as the Bulldogs improved to 8-0.

“When you have guys coming in and out, it keeps you on your toes,” said Condon who is the reigning SEC Player of the Week. “As long as you stick to your approach that you have going up to the plate, it doesn’t really matter who they run out there on the mound.”

Both teams employed numerous pitchers on the afternoon with the Blue Hose using 11 while Georgia saw six take the mound. Sophomore Zach Harris picked up his first win as a Bulldog while graduate Brian Zeldin collected save with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts. Georgia starter Jarvis Evans went five innings and allowed two runs on two his with two walks and six strikeouts. Redshirt sophomore Coleman Willis made his debut and registered a pair of strikeouts. It was his first action since 2022. Presbyterian reliever Brooks Chamberlin dropped to 0-1, allowing one run on one hit.

The Blue Hose (5-4) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run home run Joel Dragoo, his team-leading sixth on the year. Georgia answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame on Condon’s blast and a bases-loaded walk to Branch. Georgia took a 3-2 lead in the sixth as graduate Paul Toetz smacked a leadoff triple and scored on a base hit by Branch. Presbyterian tied the game in the eighth with a solo home run by Brody Fahr,

“We have worked really hard on the mound,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson. “We have some guys back in the game, and some guys in the game for the first time this year that came in and did a phenomenal job. The pitchers did a good job of keeping the game under control. I called on some guys in some big situations and they came through.”

Johnson tied the school record for best start by a first-year baseball coach in the modern era, matching Ron Polk who set the mark in 2000.

Georgia returns to action Wednesday against Michigan State with first pitch set for 6:02 p.m. The game will be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

