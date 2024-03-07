Georgia stays SEC’s top home run team in explosive midweek wins over Stetson, Georgia Southern

ATHENS – Georgia fans frustrated with the lack of explosiveness displayed by the basketball team can avert their eyes to Foley Field.

According to UGA shortstop Kolby Branch’s metaphor, at least.

To be clear, Branch did not mention the Bulldog basketball team after Wednesday’s 11-5 win over Stetson.

Branch did go with a cross-sports comparison to describe Georgia baseball’s quick-strike offense, which leads the SEC in home runs (35) and slugging percentage (.647).

“It’s like a fast-break offense in basketball,” Branch said. “One guy gets on, and especially with our park … one person - one through nine - gets a hold of one, and you’re up two.”

