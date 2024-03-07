College

Georgia stays SEC’s top home run team in explosive midweek wins over Stetson, Georgia Southern

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Kolby Branch (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Kolby Branch (9) during Georgia's game against Michigan State at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS – Georgia fans frustrated with the lack of explosiveness displayed by the basketball team can avert their eyes to Foley Field.

According to UGA shortstop Kolby Branch’s metaphor, at least.

To be clear, Branch did not mention the Bulldog basketball team after Wednesday’s 11-5 win over Stetson.

Branch did go with a cross-sports comparison to describe Georgia baseball’s quick-strike offense, which leads the SEC in home runs (35) and slugging percentage (.647).

“It’s like a fast-break offense in basketball,” Branch said. “One guy gets on, and especially with our park … one person - one through nine - gets a hold of one, and you’re up two.”

Read more at DawgNation.

