Georgia stays perfect with another walk-off win to sweep Northern Kentucky

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Trey Phelps (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (36) before Georgia's game against UNC Asheville at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS – Somehow, freshman Tre Phelps’ first career hit being a home run was not his memorable play on Sunday.

Phelps gave the Bulldogs (7-0) their second walk-off win of the weekend, a 12-11 victory after taking a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

It was Phelps’ third hit by pitch in the game, scoring Charlie Condon to finish the series sweep and remain undefeated.

This coming after yesterday’s win, a four-run ninth inning rally to walk the Norse (2-4) off on a dramatic Dillon Carter home run.

