Georgia stays perfect with another walk-off win to sweep Northern Kentucky

ATHENS – Somehow, freshman Tre Phelps’ first career hit being a home run was not his memorable play on Sunday.

Phelps gave the Bulldogs (7-0) their second walk-off win of the weekend, a 12-11 victory after taking a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

It was Phelps’ third hit by pitch in the game, scoring Charlie Condon to finish the series sweep and remain undefeated.

This coming after yesterday’s win, a four-run ninth inning rally to walk the Norse (2-4) off on a dramatic Dillon Carter home run.

