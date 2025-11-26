Georgia stays in first-round bye position in latest College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Georgia took care of business this past weekend against Charlotte, doing enough to maintain the No. 4 ranking in the updated College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14.

The only change in the top 10 sees Oregon move up one spot to No. 6, dropping Ole Miss down to No. 7.

Georgia’s opponent for this coming weekend did drop in the College Football Playoff rankings, as Georgia Tech now sits at No. 23 after dropping from No. 16 because of a 42-28 loss to No. 22 Pittsburgh.

