Georgia stays in first-round bye position in latest College Football Playoff rankings

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's game against Charlotte on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia took care of business this past weekend against Charlotte, doing enough to maintain the No. 4 ranking in the updated College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14.

The only change in the top 10 sees Oregon move up one spot to No. 6, dropping Ole Miss down to No. 7.

Georgia’s opponent for this coming weekend did drop in the College Football Playoff rankings, as Georgia Tech now sits at No. 23 after dropping from No. 16 because of a 42-28 loss to No. 22 Pittsburgh.

