Georgia squanders late lead, falls to No. 24 Alabama

ATHENS – Georgia basketball could not keep up with the country’s top scoring offense in the clutch, falling 85-76 to No. 24 Alabama on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 SEC), who led 55-42 with 11:26 remaining, were outscored 43-21 to finish the game. The Crimson Tide (15-6, 7-1) entered Athens averaging 89.6 points per game and shot 13 of 18 from the floor during the stretch.

“Our urgency level wasn’t the same as it was in the first 20 (minutes) against a team that is as good in the first few seconds of the (shot) clock as anyone in the country, and they capitalized,” UGA coach Mike White said. “We didn’t respond well enough, especially with the empty possessions offensively that we had.”

The Crimson Tide, which started the game 1-of-10 shooting from 3-point range, finally started sinking shots late in the second half. Leading scorer Mark Sears took the lead for good at the 4:09 mark with a 3-pointer.

Forward Grant Nelson finished the Bulldogs off with a pair of 3-pointers inside two minutes to seal the win.

Georgia shot just 7 of 19 after the 11:26 mark and surrendered a season-high 19 turnovers in the loss. Alabama scored 19 points off of UGA’s turnovers.

“We had a lot of balls in the paint ... whether it was an unclean pass or an unclean catch or a Bama defender getting a finger or a hand on it, that led to some turnovers,” White said.

RJ Melendez offered another encouraging performance for UGA, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Melendez notched his second double-double of the season, following a 35-point performance at Florida last Saturday.

Noah Thomasson added 15 points of his own with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and a steal.

Georgia was particularly sharp from beyond the arc in the first half, shooting 7 of 13 en route to a 41-27 halftime lead. Alabama missed nine times from 3-point range before its first make at the 4:23 mark.

