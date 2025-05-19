College

Georgia softball heats up in clutch, beats Duke to advance to in NCAA tourney

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Tony Baldwin (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia outfielder Dallis Goodnight (1), Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin before Georgia's game against Georgia Southern at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2025. (Gabriel Cox/UGAAA) (Gabriel Cox/Gabriel Cox/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia’s bats came alive with the season on the line Sunday night against Duke.

Jaydyn Goodwin led of the top of the eighth inning with a home run to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, and Georgia tacked on two more to give pitcher Randi Roelling all the cushion she needed to secure the 5-2 win in the NCAA Softball Regional in Durham, N.C.

Roelling (11-8) issued a walk and a home run in the first inning before shutting down the Duke offense the remainder of the game.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!