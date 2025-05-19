Georgia softball heats up in clutch, beats Duke to advance to in NCAA tourney

Georgia’s bats came alive with the season on the line Sunday night against Duke.

Jaydyn Goodwin led of the top of the eighth inning with a home run to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, and Georgia tacked on two more to give pitcher Randi Roelling all the cushion she needed to secure the 5-2 win in the NCAA Softball Regional in Durham, N.C.

Roelling (11-8) issued a walk and a home run in the first inning before shutting down the Duke offense the remainder of the game.

