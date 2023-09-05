College

Georgia skill position dropoff bigger issue than QB play or coordinator change

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

09/02/23 - UT Martin vs. Georgia Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgias game against UT Martin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS -- There was nowhere to go but down for Georgia football after its previous performance, a 65-7 record-breaking blowout victory in the national championship game.

Still, fans of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs had reason to have some concern when looking at the scoreboard and seeing Georgia holding a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half against FCS UT-Martin.

Here’s the thing: Todd Monken’s play calling would not have made a difference, and neither would Stetson Bennett if he were still playing quarterback (rather than sitting incognito in the crowd).

The Bulldogs’ skill position group was thinned and injured in this game, compounding the departures of playmakers -- and nightmare matchups -- Kenny McIntosh, Adonai Mitchell and Darnell Washington.

