Georgia silently overcame similar challenges Saban-less Alabama facing

ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t one to comment on other’s business, but the Georgia coach might be thinking “Welcome to my world” right about now.

The Alabama and Washington football rosters are being picked over after coaching changes at two of the four schools in the College Football Playoffs.

Legendary coach Nick Saban resigned from his post and was replaced by Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, leaving players on each team scrambling.

The new coaches — DeBoer at Alabama, and former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch — are not what the Tide and Huskies’ players signed up for. The players’ recent success has drawn attention from programs in need of difference makers.

Smart, having led the Bulldogs to back-to-back championships and a record 29-game win streak, knows what it’s like to have transfer attrition.

Georgia has had 52 players leave via the transfer portal over the past five offseasons — 18 of them scattered across 13 of the 14 SEC schools.

Alabama has benefitted most, notably, plucking the SEC’s most explosive receiver off the Georgia roster two years ago, and watching him score a pivotal touchdown against the Bulldogs in a 27-24 SEC Championship Game victory in December.

Jermaine Burton may have angered some UGA fans with his showmanship, but he also led Alabama in receiving the past two seasons and was tops in the SEC in average yards per catch this season, stretching out fields to help open the run game.

The Tide also negotiated a deal to take Georgia linebacker Trezman Marshall off last year’s UGA team, yet another player that made difference-making plays in Alabama’s SEC title win over the Bulldogs.

Have the Tide fans already forgotten how Marshall, a Georgia-recruited, Georgia-developed and former Georgia-championship player, made a clutch third-down tackle and recovered a fumble at the UGA 10 that led to a difference-making field goal?

That’s 10 points former Georgia players accounted for in Alabama’s 3-point win, so no, neither Smart nor Bulldogs’ fans are shedding a tear for the Tide’s plight.

If the Alabama administration couldn’t see the writing on the wall with Saban’s retirement early enough to come up with a contingency plan to retain players and coaches, that’s on them.

