Georgia SEC East hopes on the line in Top 15 showdown with Missouri at Sanford Stadium

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football program know how to handle big-game environments like few other programs, but with each passing week history is working against them.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are trying to go where no other modern era program has gone before them in working toward a three-peat, also riding a 25-game win streak that ranks as the second-longest by an SEC team in the CFP era and fourth-longest all-time.

Smart has brought his team this far with intense focus on each opponent, not looking too far ahead and seldom, if ever, looking back once in game week.

A Top 15 matchup in Sanford Stadium sits days away, a 14th-ranked, upset-minded Missouri team coming off a bye week heads to Athens intent on taking over the SEC East Division in the 3:30 p.m. CBS game on Saturday.

“We thought they were really good last year when we went to play them,” said Smart, whose team trailed Missouri by 10 points in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 26-22 win.

That proved to be true, and they’ve gotten better.”

The Tigers are 7-1 overall and 3-1 in league play, their sole blemish a 49-39 shootout loss to LSU on Oct. 7.

Smart is particularly impressed with Missouri’s dual-threat quarterback, junior Brady Cook.

“Their quarterback is very experienced, which is the number one quality you look for,” Smart said. “How many games has he played in, what experience has he had, has he played on the road in our conference?

“He’s done all those things and he’s done them really well. They’re using him, his legs and his ability to run really well.”

