Georgia Scrimmage Two: Faster start for offense, pass game continues to progress

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Roderick Robinson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Roderick Robinson II (0) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart reminded everyone last week just how little second-hand reports from closed scrimmages can tell, but at this stage of fall camp, those who follow his program are starving for information.

That’s why parcels of information gleaned from reliable sources — those with football expertise — are so valued.

The Bulldogs held their second fall scrimmage on Saturday -- media was not allowed to attend -- and the general overview from one insider is that it was another mixed bag of players making big plays, and players making correctable mistakes.

