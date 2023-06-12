Georgia running back room getting back to its roots with Chauncey Bowens commitment

Georgia’s running back room was always going to need to be retooled in the 2024 recruiting class. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are both seniors this fall. While they could both elect to use their COVID-19 season, it’s more than likely this fall will be their last for Georgia.

The 2021 signee at the position was Lovasea Carroll. Upon arriving at Georgia, he moved to defensive back before ultimately transferring to South Carolina. Georgia signed two running backs in the 2022 cycle, but Andrew Paul didn’t play his freshman season due to a torn ACL. Branson Robinson then sustained a foot/ankle injury at the end of spring practice.

