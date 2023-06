Georgia and Alabama have played some epic games over the years. And it appears the two sides will meet again in 2024, with Charlie Potter of BamaOnline reporting the Crimson Tide will host Georgia as a part of the 2024 SEC slate.

A report from Chip Brown of 247Sports also has Georgia making a trip to Texas to take on the Longhorns during the 2024 season.

Read more at DawgNation.com.