Georgia QB commit Ryan Puglisi earns praise from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Hairy Dawg at the College Football Playoff National Championship (1/10/22) Georgia during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

One of Georgia’s two quarterback commits for the 2024 recruiting cycle earned some praise from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky on Thursday afternoon.

Orlovsky was attending a camp at Puglisi’s high school in Connecticut on Thursday. Orlovsky was a 12-year NFL veteran, playing primarily for the Detroit Lions.

Puglisi is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as the 247Sports Composite rankings have him as the No. 10 ranked quarterback and the No. 145 prospect overall.

The two quarterbacks had a duel to see who could hit the cross-bar first. And while Orlovsky won the competition, he still took time to praise the Georgia quarterback commit.

