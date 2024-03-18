Georgia QB Carson Beck takes Sunday break from football, scores NIL golf deal

ATHENS — Carson Beck went from looking to score on the football field on Saturday to scoring another NIL deal on Sunday.

The Georgia quarterback was in Atlanta getting fitted for clubs thanks to a new partnership agreement between the Players’ Lounge.

“It humbles me every single time I play,” Beck said, asked about his golf game during an interview at PXG in Buckhead. “I go up to the first tee, and hit a practice ball, and then I hit the first two balls into the right woods.”

It’s a bit surprising, considering Beck’s noted athleticism, as he played AAU basketball and was originally a Florida baseball commit his freshman year before turning his attention to football.

