Georgia QB Carson Beck shows ‘toughness and grit’ with Vanderbilt hit

ATHENS — Carson Beck provided insight into the fiery competitor that lies beneath his cool personality when he delivered a vicious shot on Vanderbilt’s C.J. Taylor last Saturday.

The Georgia quarterback drew a bead on Taylor after the Commodores’ defensive back intercepted a tipped pass and returned it down the sideline.

The ferocity of Beck’s hit surprised UGA receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who watched his quarterback blast the defensive player out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

“That definitely caught me off guard. I was in on that play and I was watching him cover down,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said.

“I was not expecting him to throw his body at him like that That just shows you the type of guy Carson is …. it’s that type of toughness and that type of grit that he brings to the offense.”

Beck, once noted for not pursuing a defender after throwing an interception against UAB in 2021, admitted there may have been “a little bit of” pent-up frustration released in that hit.

“I’m told to cover down if I throw a pick, so obviously I didn’t let them get in the end zone,” Beck said. “A Pick 6 is the worst thing you can do and allow as a quarterback, so I tried not to let him in the end zone.”

