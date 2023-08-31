College

Georgia QB Carson Beck shares pregame emotions, finding comfort zone with Mike Bobo

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the Bulldogs 33-0 win over Samford in a game played September 10, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is not an emotional guy, but Saturday night will hit different.

Beck, entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs, is finally “The Guy.”

“Just because everything that I’ve been patient and I’ve waited through, I’ve been through a lot, I’ll probably get emotional,” Beck said, asked to project what he might be feeling in the moments leading up to the 6 p.m. kickoff during a paid Players Lounge interview with Aaron Murray.

Georgia brings a No. 1 ranking and 17-game win streak into that matchup with FCS-level UT-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

The game figures to be a blowout, but that won’t take anything away from the moment for the Jacksonville, Florida product.

