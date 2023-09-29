Georgia QB Carson Beck shares his attitude entering first road start at Auburn

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is approaching his first road start with the same level of confidence that he brings to home games.

“Obviously every game is exciting, but to go on the road in the SEC to an environment like that is super exciting,” Beck said last week. “Especially the first time, but we definitely practice (for) that a lot.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs will put their 21-game win streak on the line when they play at Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS).

Beck, obviously, will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome as he looks to silence a hostile Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd that will be looking to help Auburn confuse and frustrate Beck.

The Tigers lead the SEC in turnovers forced this season (8) and are also tops in the league in Red Zone defense and second in the SEC in pass efficiency defense.

Coach Kirby Smart has made sure Beck and the Georgia players are prepared for the noise, often utilizing loud music at UGA practices to ensure the team is able to communicate effectively under such conditions.

“You’ve been there in the indoor, and Kirby cranks up the crowd noise and it’s so loud you can’t even hear yourself talk,’ Beck told former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray, who conducts paid interviews for the Players’ Lounge podcast.

“W try to work it to our advantage and make sure we’re ready for when that happens and when it comes.”

