Georgia QB Carson Beck looks to ‘maintain hunger’ coming off banner season, NIL deals

ATHENS — Carson Beck is enjoying life as the No. 1quarterback at Georgia, recently reflecting on how things have changed for him in the last year.

“I look back to Game One Carson, and I look at Game 14 Carson,” Beck said in his Players Lounge interview with Aaron Murray, “and it’s a totally different person, as far as the mindset goes and the way that I carry myself.

“It’s different for me coming back and knowing … that I’m going to be the starter, because shoot, even last year I didn’t know I was going to start until two weeks before the season.”

A deal was negotiated for to Beck to remain with the Bulldogs for another rather than turn pro in mid-December, leading many to put the Bulldogs No. 1 in their early preseason projections.

