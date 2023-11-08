Georgia pushing CFP discussion for No. 1, but Ohio State maintains top spot

ATHENS — Georgia’s first win over a team ranked in the CFP Top 25 was enough to get the program into the conversation for the No. 1 spot this week.

The CFP committee ultimately left Ohio State atop its second poll of the season with the Bulldogs remaining at No. 2, but not without some debate.

“I can assure we talked about it early, we talked about it in the middle and we talked about it late,” Boo Corrigan, the CFP committee chairman, said on the Tuesday night media call.

“The (Ohio State) win over Rutgers, a Top 20 defense, (they) put up 28 points, another 7 on a Pick 6,” he said, expounding on the Buckeyes’ impressive resume.

“TreVeyon Henderson being back for his second game, the win over Penn State, the roa wins over (No. 10) Notre Dame, the road win over (No. 20) Wisconsin … seven wins over teams with winning records really drove the day.”

Georgia’s 30-21 home win over current No. 14 Missouri was UGA’s fourth over an FBS team with a winning record.

The Bulldogs will face yet another CFP Top team when newly minted No. 9 Ole Miss comes to Sanford Stadium for a 7 p.m. showdown on Saturday.

Georgia’s rank at No. 2 ahead of undefeated programs at Michigan, Florida State and Washington should not be taken lightly, as the latter two have more challenging strength of schedule rankings.

Read more at DawgNation.