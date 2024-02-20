Georgia projects six in first 3 rounds of NFL.com mock, surprising first-rounder

ATHENS — Georgia football will soon be on the NFL Draft clock once again, as we are reminded with the stream of “mock” drafts.

NFL.com posted a three-round mock draft that puts the Bulldogs’ talent into perspective, with two Bulldogs projected to be selected in the first round of Chad Reuter’s mock draft — one of the UGA names significantly more surprising than the other.

The projections can and will surely change after the NFL Combine, which takes place next week in Indianapolis.

Georgia is sending 11 players to the combine, a mark bettered only by Michigan (18), Washington (13) and Florida State (12).

The Bulldogs would have had more if Carson Beck, Smael Mondon, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Dominic Lovett, Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge elected to turn pro.

Read more at DawgNation.