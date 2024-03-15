College

Georgia practice report: Notes and observations from second 2024 spring practice

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia Football Spring Practice 2024 Georgia helmet during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — KJ Bolden was seen as one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2024 cycle. His late flip from Florida State was huge for the Bulldogs, which signed the No. 1 signing class in the country.

But he’s no longer a 5-star safety prospect. He’s now just like every other Georgia football player. And someone who head coach Kirby Smart isn’t afraid to get after while practice is taking place.

“If you don’t move KJ you’re going to get run over,” Smart said into the practice microphone he carries with him.

Thursday was the second practice of the spring for the Bulldogs. It was the first time reporters were able to view practice this spring, as the media was granted roughly 20 minutes to watch the team go through various drills.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!