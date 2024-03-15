Georgia practice report: Notes and observations from second 2024 spring practice

ATHENS — KJ Bolden was seen as one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2024 cycle. His late flip from Florida State was huge for the Bulldogs, which signed the No. 1 signing class in the country.

But he’s no longer a 5-star safety prospect. He’s now just like every other Georgia football player. And someone who head coach Kirby Smart isn’t afraid to get after while practice is taking place.

“If you don’t move KJ you’re going to get run over,” Smart said into the practice microphone he carries with him.

Thursday was the second practice of the spring for the Bulldogs. It was the first time reporters were able to view practice this spring, as the media was granted roughly 20 minutes to watch the team go through various drills.

Read more at DawgNation.com.