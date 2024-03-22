Georgia players share what they most want to improve during spring practice

ATHENS — Spring is a time for self-improvement for the Georgia football team.

Instead of fixating on a specific opponent or game plan, players are able to drill down on the basics and grow their games. For Mykel Williams, that means bouncing between outside linebacker and defensive end.

For Jared Wilson, it means growing as a leader as he prepares to be Georgia’s starting center.

While we haven’t spoken to every member of the 2024 Georgia football team, the ones we have so far have been able to vocalize at least one area where they want to get better.

The Bulldogs have their first scrimmage on Saturday and that will be their first chance to show where they could possibly improve.

