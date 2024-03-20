College

Georgia players impressed with tale of Kirby Smart’s weightlifting power

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart Georgia coach Kirby Smart smiles while taking a few questions after the team arrived at Indianapolis International Airport on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia is scheduled to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com/AP)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was marveling over former Georgia teammate Champ Bailey as the greatest player he has seen or played with when he inadvertently let slip an impressive exploit from his playing career.

Smart, speaking to the Macon Touchdown Club on Monday night, shared how as a player at UGA (1994-98) aimed to set a new UGA record for defensive backs of 315 pounds in the power clean lift.

“I powered cleaned it up, as hard as I can, I muscled it up,” Smart said, “I was so happy …. "

Smart laughed at how his excitement of setting the program record for defensive backs was short-lived.

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

