Georgia players cash-in with football character, NFL coaches note Bulldogs’ opt-in mentality

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Georgia players have yet to take a snap in Senior Bowl workouts, but their Orange Bowl statement win has already put them a step ahead of those who opted-out of bowl games.

Kirby Smart talks a lot about football character and recruiting players who love to compete, and the seven Bulldogs players rolling into Mobile to compete have the receipts to back that up.

Georgia, collectively, has won 42 of its past 44 games while producing two national titles and 35 NFL Draft picks. Another 10 or so UGA players will be invited to the NFL Combine this year and get drafted.

But there’s even more to the story and potentially millions in hidden value that those players might later cash in on.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy explained that the NFL head coaches and general managers -- most of them on hand for Senior Bowl practices, interviews or meetings -- are taking notes on players that go beyond the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

“These guys aren’t just being evaluated for this year’s draft,” Nagy told DawgNation. “They are being evaluated on that next contract.”

Nagy said NFL teams don’t hold it against players when they opt-out of bowl games, but the fact Georgia’s players all opted-in showed a love of team and football that coaches take note of and value greatly, just like Smart.

“It certainly added value,” Nagy said of the Bulldogs’ opting in to an Orange Bowl game that critics claimed was meaningless.

“The league is past knocking players that opt out … (but) I do think it helps the guys that decide to play, it’s like coming to the Senior Bowl.”

It’s not uncommon for projected first-round picks or top players are their positions to opt-out of bowl games or the Senior Bowl, particularly when they are dealing with injuries.

