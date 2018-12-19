Georgia signed 21 players on Wednesday. But none got quite a reaction like the one Stetson “The Mailman” Bennett did when he signed on Wednesday night.

A number of Georgia players, like Richard LeCounte and Jeremiah Holloman took to Twitter shortly after it was announced that Bennett had signed with Georgia.

Yessir!! Welcome back to the family @StetsonIV https://t.co/UAw1QnT1oA — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) December 20, 2018

There was also this tweet from Mecole Hardman when Bennett first announced he was transferring from Georgia.

Bennett might need a new nickname given how much Georgia players seem to adore the former scout team quarterback. It was clear last year that the coaching staff really respected Bennett, as now former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker called him a “beast.”

Bennett spent this past season at Jones Community College leading the program to a 10-2 record. He completed 145 of his 259 passes for 1840 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. That was good for a 56 percent completion rate.

With Bennett now in the fold, Georgia has signed two quarterbacks in Bennett and Dwan Mathis. The latter signed with Georgia this morning after flipping from Ohio State. Georgia also still holds a commitment from 4-star quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, though he will not sign during the early signing period.

Georgia has the No. 2 overall class in the country, led by its five 5-star commitments. The Bulldogs have 22 overall commitments. The early signing period comes to a close on Friday.

