Listen Live
rain-day
47°
H 53
L 45

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

rain-day
47°
Rain
H 53° L 45°
  • rain-day
    47°
    Current Conditions
    Rain. H 53° L 45°
  • rain-day
    53°
    Today
    Rain. H 53° L 45°
  • rain-day
    49°
    Tomorrow
    Showers. H 49° L 33°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Georgia players are thrilled that quarterback Stetson Bennett is back at UGA
Close

Georgia players are thrilled that quarterback Stetson Bennett is back at UGA

Georgia players are thrilled that quarterback Stetson Bennett is back at UGA

Georgia players are thrilled that quarterback Stetson Bennett is back at UGA

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Stetson Bennett-Georgia football-2019 signing class

Georgia signed 21 players on Wednesday. But none got quite a reaction like the one Stetson “The Mailman” Bennett did when he signed on Wednesday night.

A number of Georgia players, like Richard LeCounte and Jeremiah Holloman took to Twitter shortly after it was announced that Bennett had signed with Georgia.

There was also this tweet from Mecole Hardman when Bennett first announced he was transferring from Georgia.

Bennett might need a new nickname given how much Georgia players seem to adore the former scout team quarterback. It was clear last year that the coaching staff really respected Bennett, as now former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker called him a “beast.”

Bennett spent this past season at Jones Community College leading the program to a 10-2 record. He completed 145 of his 259 passes for 1840 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. That was good for a 56 percent completion rate.

With Bennett now in the fold, Georgia has signed two quarterbacks in Bennett and Dwan Mathis. The latter signed with Georgia this morning after flipping from Ohio State. Georgia also still holds a commitment from 4-star quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, though he will not sign during the early signing period.

Related: Quarterback Dwan Mathis chooses Georgia, ‘a team player who wants to win championships’

Georgia has the No. 2 overall class in the country, led by its five 5-star commitments. The Bulldogs have 22 overall commitments. The early signing period comes to a close on Friday.

Below you can see some of the other big recruiting stories from the day.

Best stories from around DawgNation

The post Georgia players are thrilled that quarterback Stetson Bennett is back at UGA appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • ‘It’s so sad’: Man with autism fell overboard on Carnival cruise
    ‘It’s so sad’: Man with autism fell overboard on Carnival cruise
    A Georgia man with autism went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship Sunday evening and is presumed dead by his family. Luke Renner, 22, was traveling in a group of nine as part of a five-night trip by the Gwinnett-based Wishes 4 Me Foundation on a Carnival Fantasy cruise that departed from Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Stacy Georges, Renner’s caregiver for many years, told AJC.com. “It’s so sad,” Georges said. “I feel so bad for the people in the cruise. I’m sure they loved Luke. It could have happened to anybody.” His group, which included three chaperones, reported him missing while the ship was en route to Progreso, Mexico, she said. His parents were not on board. On Wednesday, Carnival confirmed that Renner climbed over the deck rail and jumped off the ship, the Mobile-based news station WKRGreported. The news station obtained a statement from the cruise line that said, in part: “Everyone at Carnival is deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s family and friends. Our Care Team is providing assistance and support to his family and traveling companions.” >> Read more trending news  His family released a statement that said he may have mistakenly believed he was going swimming. His family presumes he’s dead, but they don’t blame the group that organized the trip. “He loved the Wishes 4 Me special needs community where he lived, and we were delighted when they planned this special event,” the family’s statement said. “He loved cruises. Although we are devastated by his death, we are thankful he was there with people we loved and trusted, when he died. We are confident Wishes 4 Me watched over him with the utmost care and we do not hold them in any way responsible.” Georgia Autism Advocacy also released a statement on Facebook that said, “With sad hearts we are sharing the news about Luke. Many of you know and love the Renner family and will want to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.” Georges described Renner as a “very friendly and happy boy.” “He always tried to please the adults. He comes from a very sweet Christian family,” she said.
  • German magazine fires award-winning journalist for fabricating stories
    German magazine fires award-winning journalist for fabricating stories
    Fake news took on new meaning at a German magazine this week. >> Read more trending news  Der Spiegel announced Wednesday it had fired award-winning journalist Claas Relotius for fabricating “on a grand scale” while writing his stories, inventing quotes and making up people in more than a dozen articles, The New York Times reported. Relotius, 33, has won several international journalism awards, including being named CNN’s “Journalist of the Year,” The Washington Post reported. He also won the European Press Prize and was named to the Forbes List of “30 under 30: Europe Media” award, the newspaper reported. Several articles containing false or fabricated information or quotes included stories about Iraqi children kidnapped by the Islamic State, a prisoner at Guantánamo Bay, and Syrian orphans forced to work in a Turkish sweat shop, the Times reported. In a story Thursday, Der Spiegel editor-in-chief Ullrich Fichtner wrote that the incident was the “low point in the 70-year history of Spiegel.” “Claas Relotius committed his deception intentionally, methodically,” the newspaper reported. “We have many questions for ourselves.” Relotius confessed to the deceptive writing after an investigation by Der Spiegel, the Times reported.
  • House GOP turns Civil War battlefield bill into last minute tax cut plan
    House GOP turns Civil War battlefield bill into last minute tax cut plan
  • 'Remain indoors' - Heavy police presence in Brookhaven neighborhood
    'Remain indoors' - Heavy police presence in Brookhaven neighborhood
  • 5-year-old left alone on bus after falling asleep on ride to after-school program
    5-year-old left alone on bus after falling asleep on ride to after-school program
    A 5-year-old woke up and burst into tears after realizing he was the only one left on his school bus.  The child was supposed to be taken to an after-school day care at the Chambliss Center for Children, but the boy fell asleep and didn’t get off the bus when it dropped students off Friday afternoon, WTVC reported. Surveillance video shows him panicking and crying as he tries to get out of the bus. Eventually he found the right button to open the bus door and then found an adult to help him get home. >> Read more trending news  The driver was supposed to do a walkthrough of the bus making sure the bus was clear. The child center’s director, Philip Acord said the driver, who had been with the bus company since 2016, did not do that, WTVC reported. An employee at the school also was supposed to do a check. The teacher said she looked under the seats, looking for legs and bookbags, and didn’t see anything as the child slept, curled up in the seat behind the driver’s seat. When the driver took the bus back to the parking lot, the person who was also supposed to do a check of the bus’ interior didn’t, Acord told WTVC. Video shows the driver end the route and leave. The bus driver has been suspended. The teacher is on probation and staff at the Chambliss Center for Children will go through refresher training Friday, WTVC reported.
  • Compassionate correspondence: George H.W. Bush sponsored Filipino child
    Compassionate correspondence: George H.W. Bush sponsored Filipino child
    George H.W. Bush’s compassion went farther than most people ever knew. The 41st president, who died on Nov. 30 at age 94, used a pseudonym and sponsored a 7-year-old boy in the Philippines for a decade, sending the child letters, photographs and gifts, ABS-CBN News reported. >> Read more trending news  Bush sponsored a boy named Timothy through Compassion International, a nonprofit organization based in Colorado that uses churches in poor communities worldwide to help children, CNN reported. To Timothy, the man writing to him was “G. Walker.” Compassion International shared several of Bush’s letters to the boy with CNN. 'I want to be your new pen pal,' Bush wrote in his initial letter, sent Jan. 24, 2002, ABS-CBN reported. “I am an old man, 77 years old, but I love kids; and though we have not met, I love you already. I live in Texas -- I will write you from time to time -- Good Luck. G. Walker.' Bush's former press secretary, Jim McGrath, confirmed that Bush actually wrote the letters, the Philippine-based media outlet reported. 'This is but one of seemingly countless acts of kindness that George Bush performed through the years without fanfare, but rather because it was what was in his heart,' McGrath told ABS-CBN.  Timothy graduated from the program when he was 17, and an employee revealed his pen pal’s identity, according to Wess Stafford, the former president of Compassion International. 'After a while, my executive assistant, Angie Lathrop, took over the sponsorship, and after Timothy graduated at 17, she flew to the Philippines to meet him,' Stafford told CNN. 'That's when she told him who his sponsor really was.'Timothy was stunned, Stafford said. Compassion International has since lost touch with Timothy, but Stafford believes the correspondence had a positive effect on the boy’s life. We may not know where Timothy is, but we know he's now living a successful life,' Stafford told CNN.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.