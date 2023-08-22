Georgia places SEC-best 10 players on Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team

It isn’t just members of the media that think Georgia has a talented team. The SEC coaches agree as well.

The Bulldogs had 14 members named to the various SEC Preseason Coaches Teams, with 10 landing on the first team and four on the second team. No team had more players on the first team than Georgia.

The 10 to make the first team from Georgia were: Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Tate Ratledge, Amarius Mims, Sedrick Van Pran, Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

Kendall Milton, Xavier Truss, Smael Mondon and Kamari Lassiter made the second team.

