Georgia opens as favorite over Tennessee, eye-opening SEC Week 3 betting lines

THENS – There’s a whole lot of football to be sorted out in the SEC, and it starts in earnest next Saturday.

Georgia at Tennessee takes center stage with College GameDay headed to Knoxville and Vols’ fans brimming with hope after a modern era (1937-) record offensive explosion against East Tennessee State.

The No. 15-ranked Vols exploded for 72 points in their 72-17 win over the FCS-level Bucs while Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs were looking for offense in a 28-6 win over FCS-level Austin Peay.

