Georgia football will put its season on the line when Tennessee comes to Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 11-ranked (AP poll) Bulldogs (7-2) play host to the No. 6-ranked Vols (8-1) at 7:30 p.m. in a battle of teams fighting to stay alive in the College Football Playoff picture.

ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation will be in Athens to hype up the game.

It’s the third time this season UGA is a part of College GameDay, but the first time for a home game.

