Georgia opens as big favorite over Tech in one of many key rivalry games

ATHENS — Georgia has a College Football Playoff run ahead of it, while Georgia Tech likely doesn’t have much to play for other than its so-called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry game with the Bulldogs.

It’s hard to know exactly how the psychology associated with the teams’ circumstances will factor in, but oddsmakers have made Georgia a 14-point favorite in the 3:30 p.m. game on Friday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s one of many rivalry games that hold conference championship game and, potentially College Football Playoff field implications.

