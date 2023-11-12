Georgia-Ole Miss instant observations as Bulldogs bully Rebels in season-best showing

ATHENS —For the first time all season, Georgia had its best player, Brock Bowers, best wide receiver, Ladd McConkey and most talented offensive lineman, Amarius Mims, on the field at the same time.

The very first play those three future NFL players shared the field, Carson Beck found McConkey for a 29-yard touchdown. The score put the Bulldogs up 14-7. But the presence of those three players highlight the massive talent edge between No. 2 Georgia and No. 9 Ole Miss.

Georgia didn’t let up after McConkey’s touchdown, as the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on the first four possessions of the game. After giving up two early scores, the defense settled in and GEorgia strolled to a 52-17 win to close out an electric night in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs are now 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play. A week after grinding out a win over Missouri, Georgia just took crowbars to Ole Miss’ kneecaps. The Georgia offense finished the game with 610 yards on the evening.

Ole Miss found success early and tied the game up at 14 in the second quarter. But even with Georgia missing some key pieces, it still had more than enough to handle the No. 9 team in the country with ease.

The Bulldogs often want to play their best football at the end of the season. They certainly showed what that best version looks like.

