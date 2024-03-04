College

Georgia OL to enter transfer portal as grad transfer

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia knew it would have more players exit the program via the transfer portal, and offensive tackle Chad Lindberg is the latest to do so.

Lindberg will enter the portal as a graduate transfer and made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lindberg signed with Georgia as a member of the 2020 recruiting cycle and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 12 games last season for the Bulldogs, all as a backup.

Georgia has now seen four offensive linemen enter the transfer portal. Aliou Bah is now at Maryland, Austin Blaske transferred to North Carolina and Joshua Miller will follow Fran Brown to Syracuse.

Lindberg is from League City, Texas and is the 18th scholarship player from Georgia to enter the transfer portal.

