Georgia offensive players absent on All-SEC preseason 1st- and 2nd-team in popular magazine

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Nate Frazier (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Kirby Smart won’t need to push the “No Respect” theme to his offensive unit this season.

The preseason All-SEC and All-American teams are trending toward doing that for him.

The voluminous Phil Steele preseason magazine, packed with so many statistics and passages that reading glasses are sometimes necessary, was noticeably shy on Georgia offensive players.

There were no Bulldogs on Steele’s first-team All-SEC preseason offense — or his second-team preseason All-SEC offense.

Read more at DawgNation.

