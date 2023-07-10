Georgia offensive line recruiting haul shows a shift in what Stacy Searels wants

None of the three offensive line commitments Stacy Searels picked up last week will be lauded as the most important of the cycle. Not with the Bulldogs holding a commitment from the No. 1 ranked quarterback in Dylan Raiola and the No. 1 ranked cornerback in Ellis Robinson.

*All rankings, heights and weights are via the 247Sports Composite rankings

The highest-ranked of those three offensive line commitments is Daniel Calhoun, who squeezes in as the No. 97 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Nyier Daniels is the No. 163 overall prospect and Marques Easley is No. 261. Michael Uini, who committed way back on June 30, is the No. 145 overall prospect.

With this offensive line class though, the numbers to know aren’t the prospect ranking. It’s the sheer mass of what Georgia will bring in.

And when you consider that protecting a star quarterback is the best way to help him, you begin to understand why this haul of prospects is so vital for the future of the Georgia football program.

