Georgia offensive line peaking at the right time

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19), Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71), Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53), Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63), Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia’s offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday. The award, given to the nation’s top offensive line, has routinely tabbed Georgia as one of the best offensive lines in the country. Georgia was a finalist last season, only for Michigan to end up winning the award.

Georgia’s recognition this season was earned despite talented offensive tackle Amarius Mims missing the previous six games with an ankle injury. The junior offensive tackle made his return to the lineup against Ole Miss, rotating in with Xavier Truss at right tackle.

“Our O-line’s gotten better with the year. I mean, we’ve had games where we played better than others, but sometimes that has to do with the opponent you play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re healthier, so with health comes depth and the ability to play more guys. I think we stayed fresher in terms of the guys we rolled in and played.”

Mims’ injury helped Georgia from a depth standpoint. Xavier Truss moved out to right tackle and against Ole Miss showed he could also man the left tackle spot. Truss started the season at left guard, but Mims’ injury allowed Dylan Fairchild to step in as the starting left guard.

Fairchild has started the last seven games at left guard. Georgia has also rotated Micah Morris in as well, giving the Bulldogs seven contributors on the offensive line.

One that is one of the most talented in the country.

“I think we do a really good job of just playing for each other and being able to do that, you know, with guys splitting time, I think that speaks a lot about our line as a unit,” Fairchild said. “We’re really connected, and I think that just speaks a lot about how that shows — the connectivity.”

After giving up 3.0 sacks against an aggressive Missouri front, Georgia bounced back with a stellar game against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs rushed for 300 yards on the night and averaged 8.6 yards per carry. All of Georgia’s running backs feasted, with Kendall Milton having a career-best 127 yards.

