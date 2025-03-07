Georgia offense rolling, pitching trying to sharpen in final pre-SEC series

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball has one more tune-up series before an SEC heat wave hits Foley Field in eight days.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (15-1) have stayed busier than any other Division I program as coach Wes Johnson is trying to understand his team as well as possible before the SEC opener.

Johnson’s offense appears to have found midseason form already, looking nearly as fatal as it did in its record-breaking 2024 season.

UGA will enter its weekend series against Columbia -- which starts at 3 p.m. on Friday -- with a Division I-best 170 hits.

Read more at DawgNation.