Georgia offense has even more talent than All-SEC teams suggest

No team had was better represented on the Preseason First Team All-SEC than Georgia. In total, 11 Bulldogs found themselves with the honor. Five of them are on the offensive side of the ball: wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims, Tate Ratledge and Sedrick Van Pran on the offensive line.

None of these names should come as a surprise. Bowers and Van Pran are arguably the two best players at their respective positions in the sport. McConkey has proven to be a difference-maker in Georgia’s biggest games. Ratledge is a well-known veteran who is another year removed from injury while Mims has as high of a ceiling as any offensive lineman in the country.

What is perhaps most exciting for though for Georgia fans are the players that didn’t end up making the first team. Or any team for that matter, as neither wide receiver Dominic Lovett or quarterback Carson Beck made first, second or third-team All-SEC.

