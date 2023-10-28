Georgia observations as Bulldogs bludgeon Florida in rivalry win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia continues to haunt Florida in the second quarter of their annual rivalry game.

Georgia led 10-7 at the start of the period. Before the 10:00-minute mark, the Gators were down 26-7 thanks to a calamity of errors.

Instead of trying the tush push on a fourth and inches, Florida snapped the ball through Graham Mertz’s legs and tried a halfback pass. Smael Mondon sniffed it out before Florida could even put the ball in the air.

Georgia scored three plays later as Daijun Edwards strolled in for a 20-yard touchdown. The next Florida drive lasted only two plays, when Mertz fumbled and Georgia recovered on the Florida 11-yard line.

Another Georgia touchdown made it 24-7. After a three-and-out, freshman Joenel Aguero blocked Florida’s punt. As the ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety, the game was effectively over.

The Bulldogs ended up winning 43-20 to move to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in SEC play. In the past three second quarters against Florida, Georgia has outscored the Gators by a mark of 54-3. It has become a house of horrors for the Gators, much to the delight of Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs have tougher games ahead and the first College Football Playoff rankings drop on Halloween night. But entering the month of November, Georgia showed college football what its A-game looks like.

And it was a terrifying reminder for not just Florida but the rest of the sport.

