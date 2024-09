ATHENS — Kentucky could not have played any worse last week in a loss to South Carolina.

The Wildcats scored 6 points, gave up 5.0 sacks and had just 44 yards passing.

Now the Wildcats have to play the No. 1 team in the country in Georgia.

And while the Bulldogs have an off week and a date with Alabama on the horizon, they aren’t looking past the Wildcats.

