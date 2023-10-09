Georgia not expected to blow out Vanderbilt by as much as past two meetings, per oddsmakers

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has found a theme for this season’s version of Georgia football, and he’s probably not going to let it go.

“We can take a punch, and we can give a punch,” Smart said after the Bulldogs destroyed Kentucky by a 51-13 count on Saturday night.

Georgia is expected to pack a punch this week at Vanderbilt, opening as a 29-point favorite over the Commodores, who have lost five in a row after falling at Florida 38-14.

The line seems somewhat modest considering how the Bulldogs have punished Vanderbilt the past two seasons, winning 55-0 last season and 62-0 the season before.

It’s possible the oddsmakers projected Smart to play three quarterbacks and empty the bench utilizing young players, as he has in other blowout wins against inferior competition this season.

The two most recent meetings, however, Georgia has played with the same level of intensity as any other SEC opponent -- perhaps even more after the Commodores program skipped out on a scheduled game in Athens in 2020.

Vanderbilt’s decision not to play the game in Athens in a season every program was short-handed cost an outgoing group of Georgia seniors a school record for wins and denied them their Senior Day memories with friends and family.

