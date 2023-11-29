Georgia No. 1; CFP officials drop hints how field might unfold, 4 ‘best’ stressed

ATHENS — CFP executive director Bill Hancock served up a key reminder on Tuesday night when it comes to the operative word for selecting the four-team playoff field.

Indeed, there has always been some level of debate between “most deserving” teams versus “best teams.”

Hancock left no doubt when asked to clarify by DawgNation on the CFP’s Tuesday night teleconference.

“It is (four) best,” Hancock said. “Most deserving is not anything in the committee’s lexicon. They are to rank the best teams in order, that’s what they do — just keep that word in mind, ‘best’ teams.”

Semantics are everything when trying to sort out the CFP’s thought process — and possibly even project — how the field will be ranked after the various league championship games.

Coach Kirby Smart knows the only way the Bulldogs can assure themselves a spot win the CFP is to beat Alabama in the 4 p.m. SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday.

But Hancock’s clarification opens the door for speculation that, even with a loss to Alabama, Georgia might still qualify as being one of the four “best” teams depending on how the rest of the games play out.

As things stand, it seems eight teams remain in contention for the four-team CFP field:

Read more at DawgNation.com